UK Woman's Pet Rabbit Chews Off Louis Vuitton Bags, Designer Shoes Worth Rs 2 Lakh

Rabbits are one of the most adorable pets to have at your home. They make great indoor pets. However, it is important to keep them under observation and great care as they are fanatic bitters that will chew all kinds of things. Something similar happened to Sarah Holling, from Derby, England, who owns a six-month-old bunny named Binx. Binx recently went on a biting spree which cost Holling more than £2000, or roughly Rs 2 lakh, reports The Mirror. One day, the 35-year-old, who is an air hostess by profession, forgot to lock Binx in the cage. She later found that her pet bunny had almost destroyed her expensive designer gear. The items that Binx chewed included Kurt Geiger trainers, Alexander McQueen Shoes, and Louis Vuitton handbags. The total worth of the wearable amounted to almost Rs 2 lakh.

“He is an absolute nightmare. He looks so small and cute, but he is so destructive. Still, I love him to pieces. He will chew on everything, be it my clothes or trainers, or shoes. When he ate my Louis Vuitton bags, I was literally lost for words," Holling said. She jokingly said that the rabbit has got very expensive tastes and Binx is costing her a fortune.

Holling recalls another peculiar thing that her pet bunny Binx does. According to her, Binx has, till now, eaten around 20 grams of her hair, after which she called the vet out of concern, who was equally as surprised as Holling. “He has probably destroyed thousands of pounds worth of stuff, including my hair."

Holling said that she does not even think of buying expensive stuff anymore since she knows all of it will end up being food for Binx. As a solution, Holling is now getting a walk-in wardrobe made, which will be locked at all times so that Binx cannot destroy more of Holling’s expensive clothes.

