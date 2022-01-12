UK Zoo Officials Baffled By 'Mysterious Creature', Here's What it Really Was

How intrigued would you be if you found an unidentified creature lurking around nearby! There are a wide variety of animal species that inhabit the planet, but many of them are unrecognisable by layman, particularly if their natural habitat is far from human surroundings. Therefore, any sighting of a creature that is not readily identifiable will intrigue a lot of people and probably freak them out to some extent too. A similar incident happened in a UK zoo where officials were left baffled by the appearance of a creature in a water body. Officials at Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo in Kilgetty, Wales found a ‘mysterious creature’ swimming around in the enclosure for the banded mongoose.

They were alerted about the creature’s presence by one of the guests who had visited the zoo. However, after zoo officials sent in an investigative team to probe the creature, it was revealed to be nothing but a toy crocodile that someone had placed in the water, probably as part of a prank. The zoo made a post from their social media account about the same, sharing two pictures of the toy, one while it was in the water and another after taking it out. Adding some amount of humor, they ask “Was it a miniature Loch Ness Monster? A mysterious water lizard,” in a viral post on Facebook. Loch Ness Monster is a legendary water monster that is said to inhabit the Loch Ness Lake in Scotland and is part of popular Scottish folklore.

However, after the hilarious revelation, the zoo officials said they breathed a sigh of relief. “But it did give us a laugh this grey Monday morning,” the post said. The post has received more than 1300 likes. People dropped in laughing emojis in the comments section and some said they wanted to pay the zoo a visit. One person came up with a hilarious take on what the creature could be. “Some mixed dog breeds are fashionable now, so I think this could be a croca poo,” they joked.

