Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's 'Heartbreaking' Appeal For Peace Goes Viral

As a war commences in Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a “military operation" on Thursday and calling on soldiers there to lay down their arms, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his nation, and also addressed Russians while speaking in Russian. His speech is being touted as “heartbreaking" and “moving" and excerpts from it are going viral on social media as the global population stares at a war of catastrophic potential. Zelensky’s speech rang out as a message of peace in this dire situation. As per a translation by Anton Troianovski, a journalist at New York Times, Zelenskyy said in his address to Russians, “Listen to the voice of reason. The people of Ukraine want peace, the authorities in Ukraine want peace… We don’t need war." He adds that if Ukraine is attacked, the country would not be attacking but defending itself.

“By attacking, you will see our faces, not our backs, but our faces," Zelensky’s speech further reads. He goes on to add, “War means ‘pain, mud, blood and the death of thousands- tens of thousands of deaths." A Twitter user shared the transcript, writing, “Zelensky’s live address to the Russian people is as amazing as it is heartbreaking."

“This is what President Zelensky is doing tonight. Talking human-to-human to his Russian neighbours. Read the thread. It’s an era-defining speech of trying to break through the fog of information war. And explain its consequences for the people of both Ukraine & Russia," wrote Carole Cadwalladr.

The warnings given earlier by the US and the western leaders turned out to be true when Russian president Vladimir Putin early Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine. Putin also warned the western world against interference and said that upon interference they will face ‘consequences’ they have never experienced before.

