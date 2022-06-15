Why Volodymyr Zelenskyy Gave Speech in T-shirt Designed by Singapore Teen

A teen entrepreneur from Singapore was on cloud nine when Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore a t-shirt designed by her at the recent IISS Shangri-La dialogue. 16-year-old Ava Soh told Strait Times that she sent the shirt to Zelenskyy through the Ukrainian Embassy in Singapore. She was pleasantly surprised to see the president wearing it. Soh dropped the collection as wearable NFTs and the proceeds will go towards helping women and children displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “There is a limited drop of 1,000 wearable NFTs with a free T-shirt bigbeyond.io. The T-shirts can be purchased at dotrdotr.com. All proceeds will be donated, not pledged, to the Ukrainian Embassy in Singapore. Support Ukraine!", says her website.

Ava Soh posted a clip of the president wearing the t-shirt on her Instagram account.

Advertisement

She wrote: “Dear President Zelenskyy, Never in a million years would I have thought you would agree to wear my t-shirt. In doing so, you’ve made me believe that we can be the change we want to see. Much like what I was trying to achieve with the visual."

Speaking at the delegation, the president had said: “She wrote me a letter asking to support her initiative called Spray Paint Ukraine - an initiative aiming to help Ukraine."

“I have illustrated an NFT called Spray Paint Ukraine. It’s a young Ukrainian girl defiantly painting a new future because self-belief is the best middle finger to oppression. Why a young girl? Because half the world are women, and the other half, sons," Ava Soh said. “Since young, I’ve always believed in equality, but I noticed that most brands and products lacked the depth that this complicated issue is. I realised that we need to empower the next generation of heroines through self love, because we empower ourselves when we learn to love ourselves first," the young entrepreneur, who started ‘Daughters of the Revolution’, said about her initiative.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.