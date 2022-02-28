Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Old Dance Videos Go Viral Amid War With Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become the subject of much discussion on social media amid Russian invasion of the country, with many lauding his leadership in the war. Now, a video of him has been going viral that shows him busting a move in a TV dance show “Tantsi z zirkamy" which is the Ukraine TV version of “Dancing with the Stars". The clip shows Zelenskyy in different outfits, dancing to different songs. As per USA Today, Zelenskyy and his partner on the show, dancer Olena Shoptenko, won it in 2006, when Zelenskyy was a comedian and actor. In 1997, Zelenskyy had a performance group called Kvartal 95, or Quarter 95, that appeared on a comedy show. Later, he founded a production company as well.

The Twitter user who shared the video compilation of Zelenskyy dancing wrote: “so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you’re imagining."

Advertisement

Soon, several anecdotes involving Zelenskyy went viral on the mircoblogging platform, with clips from his acting and comedy career gaining praise. The Recount reported that before Zelenskyy became President, he starred in a Ukrainian show wherein a history teacher accidentally becomes president after his rant about corruption goes viral.

Advertisement

Earlier, Zelensky addressed his nation, and also addressed Russians while speaking in Russian. His speech was touted as “heartbreaking" and “moving" and excerpts from it went going viral on social media. Zelenskyy’s speech rang out as a message of peace in this dire situation. As per a translation by Anton Troianovski, a journalist at New York Times, Zelenskyy said in his address to Russians, “Listen to the voice of reason. The people of Ukraine want peace, the authorities in Ukraine want peace… We don’t need war." He had added that if Ukraine was attacked, the country would not be attacking but defending itself.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.