Ukraine President Zelenskyy Sells His Khaki Fleece at an Auction in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has auctioned off his very well-known khaki zip-up fleece for £90,000 (₹85,43,505.62) at a charity auction in London. The event was hosted by the Ukraine Embassy at the Tate Modern on May 6. The starting price of the garment was set at £50k, however, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the buyers to bid higher. Before the auction, Zelenskyy held a virtual address at the event. He appreciated Britain and its premier Boris Johnson for their support. He further stated that the Russian troops have destroyed almost 400 health facilities, including hospitals, and maternity hospitals. He further highlighted the problems that Russia has posed to Ukraine and Europe.

The Tate Modern also issued an official press release detailing their “statement of solidarity with Ukraine."

“Tate stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and in condemnation of Russia’s invasion. Alongside other museums and arts organisations around the world, we support the global campaign calling on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine immediately, and we will not work with or maintain relationships with anyone associated with the Russian government," it read.

Earlier, Financial commentator Peter Schiff complained about Zelenskyy addressing the US Congress wearing a T-shirt. In his virtual address, Zelenskyy urged US President Joe Biden to further sanctions against Russia and establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, reports Newsweek. Members of the Congress gave Zelenskyy’s emotional appeal a standing ovation, but Schiff came up with an “insensitive" take on Twitter, writing, “I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States." It got his name as well as “T-shirt" trending on Twitter at various junctures as Schiff was unequivocally criticised by social media users.

