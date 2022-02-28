Ukraine-Russia War: ISKCON Temples Distribute Food among People Stranded on Borders

The situation in Ukraine continues to worsen as it’s the fifth day of Russia’s invasion of the country. While citizens of Ukraine are frantically looking for help in times of despair, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has extended its help to the people of the country amid the war. ISKCON is providing refuge to people inside the temple doors. In addition, at the request of the Indian Embassy, ISKCON members have started a large food assistance initiative in Hungary to give fresh food and drink to the students returning home. ISKCON Vice-President Radharamn Das said on Saturday that there are 54 ISKCON temples in Ukraine that are ready to help those in need.

ISKCON members were seen providing fresh food and water to stranded Indian people who crossed the border from Ukraine to Hungary in videos and images uploaded on social media. ISKCON also plans to expand this for the incoming Ukrainian refugees.

This comes just a day after Ravinder Singh, the founder of the UK-based Sikh organisation Khalsa Aid, stated that Sikh volunteers had been providing free langar to students in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 710 Indian students were successfully evacuated from war-torn Ukraine over the Romanian border. Despite the government’s repeated warnings to Indian students to leave Ukraine in the run-up to Russia’s full-scale invasion, some 18,000 students remain stranded in the eastern European country. On Saturday night, Air India’s first evacuation aircraft AIC 1944, landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The plane had taken off from Bucharest’s Henri Coanda International Airport, carrying 219 passengers, the majority of whom were Indian students. According to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, the second flight from Bucharest to Delhi took off on Saturday, carrying 250 Indian people.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to begin peace negotiations with Russia on the Belarus border.

