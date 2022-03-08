Spanish Woman Searches for Mom's Ukrainian Friend on Twitter, Netizens Pray for Miracle

A tweet by a Spanish woman searching for her mother’s friend from Ukraine is going viral. The post was put up by a handle named Mónica Grau-Sarabia. Her bio says that she is a researcher in Barcelona. She said that her mother is looking for her Ukrainian friend, Maria, who left Alicante 12 years ago. With the Russia-Ukraine war breaking out, her mother kept worrying about her old friend and that is why, the researcher thought that Twitter would be a good way to find the whereabouts of Maria.

“My mom is looking for her friend Maria from Ukraine. I have told her it is impossible to find her having just a picture. She has asked me to try it because she believes miracles happen sometimes. Maria left Orihuela (Alicante) 12 years ago. Twitter, please do magic!"

Netizens hoped that Maria is safe and well.

“What’s her full name, where is she from originally, how old is she (approx), how old is that picture. These details would be really helpful! Then I can share with all Ukrainians I know. Thanks!"

“Also if Maria has fled the country she may be in any one of the wonderful countries who’ve opened their hearts, borders, & doors to the Ukrainian people fleeing for their lives. I hope & pray that it’s possible for your Mom to connect with her friend."

“Its a long shot but I have been involved with Red Cross crisis responder program . I would suggest you contact them send picture and info . So a volunteer can post this for you on the boards located at the RC relief areas."

More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the latest data from the United Nations on Monday. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, recorded 1,735,068 refugees on its dedicated website, just over 200,000 more than the previous count on Sunday. UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, believes around half of them are youngsters.

