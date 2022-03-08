Ukraine Shares Photo of Real-life 'Wonder Woman' With Rifle in Hand, Kid in Tow

The ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia is reminding people about the wars of the past. Considered as the biggest attack on European grounds since World War II, the military offensive by Russia in Ukraine has been dominating the headlines for the last two weeks. As the situation is getting worse with each passing day, the citizens have taken the onus to defend their sovereignty. Ukrainians have picked up arms, and residents have started preparing Molotov cocktails at home as Russian soldiers are trespassing various city borders one by one.

A picture depicting the situation in Ukraine and featuring one of the civilian soldiers has surfaced on social media. In the picture, a woman is seen holding her child's hands with her right hand as she walks on the zebra crossing, and on the left, hangs a rifle. The picture holds a perfect contrast depicting the current situation in the country. On one hand, people are trying to foster the lives that have suddenly been disrupted by the Russian invasion while on the other, they are picking up arms, ready to fight for their nation.

The picture was shared by a department under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Ukraine. The caption coupled with the photo read, “Every Ukrainian mother deserves to be called a Wonder Woman.”

Take a look:

The image, since being shared, has racked up more than 1,500 impressions in the form of likes, retweets, and quotes. The image oozes passion and, as a result, is evoking emotions in the hearts of netizens.

One user claimed to have tears in his eyes after looking at the image.

Another user wrote, “To every Ukrainian mother out there. Stay strong. You are stronger than you think.”

This user sent across a salute through the comment.

What do you think of the picture?

