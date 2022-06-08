Ukrainian Teen Who was Set to Graduate this Year Returns to Bombed School in Prom Dress

An image of a teenager from Ukraine, wearing a ballgown that she would have worn for her prom ceremony is going viral on social media. This is not some ordinary image. The teenager is posing among the ruins of her destroyed school in Ukraine. It has been over 100 days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut-wrenching scenes. Anna Episheva, from Toronto, Canada, posted the image of her 16-year-old niece. The teenager claims that she studied at School 134 in Kharkiv before the country was invaded by Russia. “Anna Episheva: My niece was supposed to graduate this year from her high school. She and her friends bought dresses and were looking forward to this day. Then Russians came. Her school was directly hit and destroyed. Today she came back to what is left of her school and her plans," read the caption of the heart-wrenching image. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 36K likes. “A graduation party like no other. The epitome of defiance," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Very powerful photo. It speaks a lot about your resilience." Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the image with their own caption. One person wrote, “Incredible young woman…absolutely staggering photo."

Meanwhile, as the war continues nobody really knows how many combatants or civilians have died, and claims of casualties by government officials — who may sometimes be exaggerating or lowballing their figures for public relations reasons — are all but impossible to verify. Government officials, UN agencies and others who carry out the grim task of counting the dead don’t always get access to places where people were killed.

In Mariupol alone, officials have reported over 21,000 civilian dead. Sievierodonetsk, a city in the eastern region of Luhansk that has become the focus of Russia’s offensive, has seen roughly 1,500 casualties, according to the mayor. In Moscow-backed separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine, authorities have reported over 1,300 fighters lost and nearly 7,500 wounded in the Donetsk region, along with 477 dead civilians and nearly 2,400 wounded.

