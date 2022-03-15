Ukraine to Launch NFT 'Museum' Depicting Events from Russian Invasion

In order to highlight Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced many others, the Ukrainian government has decided to launch a non-fungible token collection with unique digital art. According to a report by The Guardian, crypto currencies and NFTs donations has helped Ukraine bolster its efforts in repelling the Russian forces. After the government made an appeal, the crypto donations reached $60 million. This also included a CryptoPunk NFT worth more than $2,00,000. “Crypto assets proved extremely helpful in facilitation of funding flows to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” wrote Ukraine’s deputy minister of digital transformation, Alex Bornyakov on his Twitter handle. Thanking the donors, Bornyakov stressed that the crypto donations have been saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Advertisement

Bornyakov also shared a picture showing the equipment that had been bought using the crypto donations. 5,550 bulletproof vests, 3,427 medicines, 60 walkie-talkies and 500 helmets were among the items that were purchased with the crypto donations. Reportedly, the minister has claimed that the donations are not being used to buy weapons currently. He said that they are rather funding media activities and buying military equipment using the money.

Talking about the NFT collection which will mark the events in the Russian invasion, Bornyakov shared that it would be “like a museum of the Russian-Ukrainian war.” He added that it is aimed at highlighting the dark event to the world through the “NFT format.” The minister shared that each NFT token would have an art depicting a story backed by trusted news sources. “We want it to be cool, good-looking, and it takes time,” he added.

Underlining that Ukraine’s “digital diplomacy” is yielding results, Bornyakov said that they successfully persuaded social media companies to “either block Russia, go out of Russia or completely change their information policy.” Recently, Russia has placed a ban on Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram. The decision came after Meta’s decision to allow posts calling for violence against Russians, if they originate from certain countries, including Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.