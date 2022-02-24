Ukraine Tweets Cartoon of 'Proud Hitler' With Vladimir Putin as Russia Goes to War

Ukraine and Russia conflict has spiralled into a war with Russian President ordering “military operations" in Ukraine. Even as fighter jets and explosions tear through the country, it seems like the people behind Ukraine’s official Twitter account haven’t yet given up on their pursuit of responding to Russia not with nukes but humour. Amid the tense situation as the world braces for potential catastrophe, Ukraine Twitter has posted an illustration showing Adolf Hitler proudly smiling down on Vladimir Putin. The picture did not come with any writing or statement. Many Twitter users claimed that the illustration was a political cartoon and calling it a meme, as many have been doing, might be fallacious. Others argued that the middle of an invasion wasn’t the right place for a country to be tweeting memes. Yet others found it poignant and praised it.

The internet could hardly believe that “wartime memes" on Twitter are a real thing, but Ukraine Twitter handlers have previously spoken to Washington Post about the power of humour and why Putin was “afraid" of it.

Advertisement

Whether it’s a political cartoon or a meme, Ukraine Twitter has previously made its stance clear. Since last year, the people behind the handle have been posting memes on the situation as it unravelled. Among the first of this lot was a meme describing “living next to Russia" as the worst kind of headache. On January 22, when MFA Ukraine’s Twitter account wrote, “#OTD in 1990, >400k Ukrainians joined hands from Kyiv to Lviv to demand independence. It was our first #UkrainianWave. Today we face more than 100k [Russian] troops at our border. Join us for a new #UkrainianWave to support our right to choose our own path! RT #StandWithUkraine," @Ukraine amplified that call. Social media users at various junctures have stood awed at this unprecedented mechanism from the country’s Twitter account. In a message to The Washington Post, the people behind Ukraine’s Twitter handle said, “We may not have nukes, but we have memes. Call it a security memeorandum."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.