Ukraine's Airbnb Spaces are Being Booked Like Never Before, But There is a Twist

Despite the fact that Ukraine is in the midst of a conflict, Airbnb bookings in the country are at an all-time high. As Russia’s assault against Ukraine continues, individuals all around the world have come up with an unconventional approach to support Ukrainians by paying for their rent even though they are unable to visit the country. Social media is full of people posting about how they booked their stay in various Ukrainian cities to donate money to inhabitants who are experiencing significant financial difficulty and losses as a result of their neighbour’s aggression.

The starting point of this initiative was after a popular Instagram handle named Quentin Quarantino suggested the idea, prompting others to join in. Hundreds of individuals joined the initiative the next day and rented an Airbnb in the worst-affected districts of Ukraine. “Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on Airbnb. 24 hours later, hundreds of people are booking Airbnb in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas," Quentin wrote online sharing some conversations between the hosts and the guests.

Airbnb has since come out in support of the campaign, announcing that all fees linked with those bookings will be waived, further encouraging people to join the initiative.

Even the CEO of the San Francisco-based company, Brian Chesky, took to social media to express his thanks and gratitude for the overwhelming response.

While many have urged others to participate, touting the programme as a simple notion that makes a significant difference, it’s the conversations that have people talking online. Many Ukrainians who were impressed by the notion expressed their gratitude for the funds. Others just stated that receiving a message of support and solidarity provides them with the strength to fight on.

The action comes after the home rental platform provided free shelter to 1,00,000 Ukrainian refugees earlier this week, as well as urged others to participate by donating their houses.

