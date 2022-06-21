Ukrainian Couple Gets Married in Military Uniform Amid Russian Invasion

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war that has claimed numerous lives and reduced Ukrainian cities to rubble, a couple from the war-torn nation have marked a symbolic wedding. Instead of a white gown and tuxedo, the couple tied the knot in military uniforms.

The evocative moment was captured in a video where the newlyweds are seen celebrating amid cheers and applause as they got married. The clip was shared by the Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Twitter and has since gone viral. “Ukrainian weddings these days. No white dresses and tuxedos but plenty of love and happiness!" the caption read.

In the video, the bride wears a veil over her camouflage uniform while the groom, too, is seen in military attire. After tying the knot, the groom lifts his ladylove and does rounds as music plays in the background and spectators cheer for the pair.

According to Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), the couple, Kateryna and Vadym, got married in Poltava. “This wedding was organised in just few hours. I wish them many happy years together!" Matviichuk wrote while sharing a picture of the pair on Twitter.

While it’s been more than 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, this isn’t the first time a Ukrainian couple has got married in uniforms. Earlier, another couple got hitched in the battered country, that too, next to the frontline. A video had gone viral that shows the duo celebrating their wedding in military attires. “This couple, Lesya and Valeriy, just got married next to the frontline in Kyiv. They are with the territorial defense," the caption read.

While the bride wears a veil, the groom is seen wearing a helmet. As they beam in joy, others in military gear sing and cheer for the newlyweds.

With no end in sight, the Ukraine-Russia war has entered its 118th day. As the brutal Russian onslaught continues, millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes amid heavy shelling while many have joined the defence forces to help their battered country. https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/ukrainian-soldiers-in-uniform-get-married-on-kyiv-frontline-amid-russian-invasion-4856528.html

