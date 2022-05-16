Ukrainian 'Eurovision' Commentator was Working from a War Bunker, See Photo

Ukraine just won the Eurovision contest with their Kalush Orchestra singing “Stefania". According to Reuters, the band rode waves of support all over Europe and it is being claimed as an emotional victory for the country which has been invaded by Russia. Amid this, the photo of the Ukrainian commentator for Eurovision broadcasting from a bunker has gone viral. The photo is a grim reminder of the fact that the country is still in the middle of a war, but also shows the fighting spirit of Ukrainians.

“A reminder that the Ukrainian commentator for #Eurovision, Timur Miroshnychenko, is broadcasting from a bunker in an undisclosed location tonight."

“The moment that Timur (Ukraine) knew that they had won. You don’t need to speak the language to get emotional."

Sung in Ukrainian, the winning song fused rap with traditional folk music and was a tribute to band frontman Oleh Psiuk’s mother, says Reuters. The bookmakers had made Kalush Orchestra the clear favourite for the annual contest, which normally draws a television audience of close to 200 million, based in part on popular sympathy for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quick to offer his congratulations.

AFP reported that Russia pummelled positions in the east of Ukraine on Sunday as it sought to encircle Ukrainian forces in the battle for Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the strategic Russian-controlled city of Izium. At a meeting in Germany, the secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said Ukraine could win the war, calling for more military support and fast-track approval of expected bids by Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. Ukraine has scored a series of successes since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, forcing Russia’s commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kyiv before making rapid gains to drive them from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city.

