Ukrainian Government Adopting Cat from Bombed City Has Filled Twitter With Hope

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has now intensified with horrifying stories surfacing almost every day. Amid all the gloomy stories, one heartwarming tale has also emerged recently. There have been reports of a cat being rescued from Borodyanka in Ukraine. The feline was rescued from the rubble of a bombed building. According to a Twitter post by Anton Gerashchenko, who happens to be the Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the brave cat has been adopted by the government. “Remember the survivor cat from #Borodianka? I was sent a happy sequel to his story! He now lives in the Ministry of Internal affairs, fed, bathed, and loved. He will participate in all important meetings, of course," he wrote in the caption. Since uploaded, the post has garnered lots of attention from netizens.

It has managed to gather over 32K likes and over 5K Retweets. “They say children are resilient, accurate but never underestimate the resiliency of cats," a person wrote. Another person wrote, “We take our happy ending Ukraine stories where we can get them #CatsOfUkraine." “Feline combat veteran promoted to minister!," wrote another person.

Meanwhile, International Cat Federation has announced its ban on Russian cats from participating in international competitions. Condemning the invasion of Ukraine as an “unprecedented act of aggression," the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe), imposed sanctions on Russian cats. FIFe announced its recent decision in a statement shared on its website. “The Board of FIFe feels it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing," read the statement. FIFe has announced that “no cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of which organisation issued its pedigree." The organisation has also added that “no cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, regardless of which organisation these exhibitors hold their membership in."

The statement mentions that these restrictions are valid until May 31, 2022, and will be reviewed as and when necessary. The Board of FIFe has also decided that it will dedicate a part of its budget to support cat breeders and fanciers in Ukraine who are suffering because of the current situation.

