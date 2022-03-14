Ukrainian Man Learns of Wife, Children's Death in Russian Shelling from Twitter Photos

In more grim news that is coming out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a Ukrainian mother and her two children, as well as a church volunteer who was assisting them in escaping Kyiv during Russia's escalating invasion, were killed by mortar fire as they sought to flee across a broken bridge in Irpin. Serhiy Perebyinis learned of his wife and children's demise via graphic photographs of their lifeless bodies posted on Twitter hours later, according to The New York Times.

A photograph taken by New York Times photographer Lynsey Addario of a family and volunteer covered in blood and lying lifeless covered with sheets on the street quickly went viral over the weekend, capturing the heartbreaking human toll of Russia's war in Ukraine, which has recently included increased attacks on populous civilian areas. The victims in the images were Serhiy's wife, Tetiana Perebyinis, 43, and their two daughters, Mykyta, 18, and Alisa, 9, as well as Anatoly Berezhnyi, 26, according to Serhiy in an interview with the New York Times.

Serhiy said he was helping his sick mother in eastern Ukraine when his wife decided it was time to take her children and flee the city after a shell hit their apartment building in Irpin, some 30 miles northwest of Kyiv. But unfortunately, they never made it out. According to The New York Times, in order to leave the city, they had to cross a hundred yards of open street on the side of a ruined concrete bridge with no protection. A church volunteer, Anatoly Berezhyni was accompanying Tetiana and her children. Anatoly had already evacuated his own family but had made his way back to Kyiv to help others after his family made their way to safety. However, the group was within 12 yards from where a Russian mortar shell landed, killing everyone in the explosion of fragmentation shards.

Serhiy said he told his wife the night before she died that he was sorry he wasn't with her, breaking down in tears for the only time during the interview.

“I told her, 'Please forgive me for not being able to defend you'," he said. “I tried to look after one individual, which meant I could not protect you."

“Don't worry, I'll get out," his wife had said, he told the publication.

When the Perebyinis family lived in Donetsk in the east in 2014, Russia fomented a separatist insurrection and they were forced to flee to Kyiv and start their lives anew. Serhiy said that when Russian tanks poured into Ukraine last month, they couldn't believe it was happening again.

Serhiy stated that photographing his family's deaths was necessary because it was important for the rest of the world to know what was going on in Ukraine.

