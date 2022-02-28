Ukrainian Man Offers to Tow Back Russian Tank, Netizens Amused by Exchange

The Russia-Ukraine war continues and glimpses of the conflict are all over social media. In one of the videos that has emerged, a Ukrainian man can be heard giving a stranded Russian soldier an offer to be towed back to their country. The video was shared by Max Seddon, the Moscow bureau chief of Financial Times. In the video a Ukrainian man travelling in a car can be heard halting when he spots a Russian tank on the road. When he asks the Russians why they were stranded, the soldiers reply that they ran out of fuel. Then the man asks them if they want to be towed back to Russia. Everyone has a hearty laugh.

“Unbelievable video. The Ukrainian guy asks them if they want him to tow them back to Russia."

Advertisement

Netizens were surprised by the friendly exchange between two warring parties.

“- What happened guys

= We are out of gas

- Maybe we tow it back to Russia ?

= (Laughter)

- Where are you headed ?

= Donetsk

- No to Kiev

= (Other solder) Why they tell us this is Donetsk

- Everything is on our side and your guys surrender very good."

“Russians and Ukrainians both have a great sense of humor. Let’s hope this deteriorates into a ribald insult match where weapons are not necessary."

Advertisement

“Which only shows the Russian foot soldiers have as much desire to be there, as Ukranians to have them: zero."

Advertisement

“He then asks where they are headed ( to Kiev) says their Russian friends are surrendering well, they have a laugh and he drives off."

Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe. India is ‘deeply disturbed’ by recent turn of developments in Ukraine, said India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Urging that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, he said no solution could ever be arrived at the cost of human lives.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.