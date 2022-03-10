Ukrainian Men Diffuse Bomb With Bare Hands, Water Bottle in Viral Video

Lots of stories have emerged on the internet about how the people of Ukraine have been fighting back the Russian Army amid the invasion of their country. Another such story has emerged on Twitter recently. Two men diffused a bomb with their hands and just a bottle of water. The bomb was as powerful as to flatten a building if exploded. The video of the men diffusing the bomb was posted by author Charles Lister. He captioned the video, “This [Russia-dropped] bomb would flatten a building — and yet these [Ukraine] EODs defuse it with 2 hands and a bottle of water, while shells audibly land nearby. Mind boggling bravery."

The tweet went viral with 15,300 reshares, more than 68,600 likes, and 2,090 people quoting the tweet. A user in the comment section explained the technique – “Both Brian and Bernd are probably correct. These guys are using techniques developed as far back as WW2. Watch Danger: UXB on YouTube – it’s about the closest to real EOD you’ll see on TV. Might pick up some tips along the way."

In another incident, a Ukrainian woman took out a Russian drone using just a “jar of tomatoes" and drowned it. This incident was reported by a Ukrainian news website Liga.net. “The Ghost of Kyiv" story also went viral where a fighter pilot was credited with shooting down six Russian jets alone. But many news websites then found the story to be a myth. All the footage and images that were uploaded by people as evidence turned out to be video game clips and edited photos and had no truth in them. Despite that, the story of “The Ghost Of Kyiv" still continues to make rounds and give courage to people.

