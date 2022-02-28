Ukrainian MP Creates Makeshift Bunker Under Staircase to Wait Out Russian Airstrikes

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudnik has revealed that she converted the shoe cupboard underneath her home staircase into a bunker of sorts. It acts as a place where one can take shelter when air strikes take place in Ukraine amid Russian invasion. Taking to Twitter, Rudnik shared a photo and wrote, “We get down there 3-4 times a day. While we wait for the #airstrikes to pass, we pray, sing the songs, or imagine, what the life would look like when the #war is over." She tweeted about how earlier, she would keep all her shoe boxes in that space. Now, when they hear sirens, they go down there in anticipation of Russian air strikes. She has added a yoga mat and pillows in the bunker. It also functions as a workstation sometimes.

A photo of Rudik holding a Kalashnikov has also gone viral on social media. Holding a Kalashnikov gives her hope, she told India Today. She added that this was the first time that she had picked up arms. “I learn to use #Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men. Go #Ukraine!" She tweeted.

In another post, she wrote, “I planned to plant tulips and daffodils on my backyard today. Instead, I learn to fire arms and get ready for the next night of attacks on #Kyiv. We are not going anywhere. This is our #city, our #land, our soil. We will fight for it. So next week I can plant my flowers. Here."

