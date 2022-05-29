Ukrainian Soldier Casually Eats Chips as Missiles are Fired Behind Him in Viral Video

A video of a snack-loving Ukrainian soldier is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, the soldier can be seen munching on his favourite snack as he walks away from a vehicle launching missiles. The soldier seems to be completely unbothered, wearing his uniform. He is not at all scared while the vehicle in the background can be seen launching missiles one after another. “Advertising chips Suite," read the caption of the video.

Although we couldn’t verify the authenticity and location of the video, the now-viral clip was shared on Twitter by Defence Reporter for the Kyiv Independent, Illia Ponomarenko.

Since uploaded, the video has garnered a lot of attention from netizens. A Twitter user Retweeted the video and described it as “tranquillity." In his caption, he wrote, “That’s what TRANQUILITY really looks like." Another person wrote, “The Ukras, in full exchange of artillery. As if nothing was happening. Eating “bacon fries." Awesome ad." “When you are badass enough to munch on a bag of chips while firing rockets at enemy targets," wrote another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, Russia recently confirmed it captured the Ukrainian city of Lyman. The Russian army said that it liberated the town from Ukrainian nationalists. “Following the joint actions of the units of the militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Russian armed forces, the town of Lyman has been entirely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists," the defense ministry said in a statement accessed by news agency AFP.

Lyman is a key city as roads to west of Ukraine and the major cities there goes through this city which was once a railway manufacturing hub.

Russia also has intensified its bombardment of Severodonetsk and as of Saturday morning, troops of both sides are fighting on the streets of the city. Serhiy Hayday, the head of Luhansk regional military administration, told news agency CNN that the Russians are bombarding the city and

