Ukrainian Teacher Who Survived Russian Missile Becomes Internet's 'Face of War'

A Ukrainian teacher’s blood-soaked face after surviving a Russian missile strike has become one of the most poignant pictures coming out of the conflict. Pictured thus is Olena Kurilo, a 52-year-old teacher, who after surviving the missile, has vowed to “do everything" for her motherland, as per a report by The Independent. Her home in Kharkiv region’s Chuguev was destroyed in a shell from Russian forces. Her injuries came from shards of glass that flew into her face after her house was bombarded. She told The Independent that she was “very lucky" to have survived and must have had a “guardian angel". Kurilo spoke about about how, being an educator who studied history, she had not expected for this to happen in her lifetime.

“I will do everything for Ukraine, as much as I can, with as much energy as I have. I will always only be on my motherland’s side," The Independent quoted her as saying. Kurilo’s face has gone viral on social media as one of the most telling pictures emerging from the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier addressed his nation, and also addressed Russians while speaking in Russian. Zelenskyy said in his address to Russians, “Listen to the voice of reason. The people of Ukraine want peace, the authorities in Ukraine want peace… We don’t need war." He had added that if Ukraine was attacked, the country would not be attacking but defending itself.

