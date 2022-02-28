Ukrainians are Refusing to Leave Their Pets Behind as War With Russia Continues

The last couple of days have been deadly and heart-wrenching for Ukraine. Amid Russia deploying troops near its eastern border and the vigorous attack, people in Ukraine have been leaving for safer shores. However, for the pet owners in the country, fleeing to safety came with an added difficulty, which is how to shield their pets from the destruction of the ongoing conflict. Several videos and pictures, featuring Ukrainians taking their pets with them as they shelter from air attacks in subway stations, surfaced on the internet. The microblogging site was flooded with pictures wherein citizens of Ukraine were seen accompanied by their pets.

Meanwhile, a video of an Indian student named Rishabh Kaushik, who has been pursuing engineering in Ukraine for three years, surfaced wherein he refused to leave his house without his rescue dog Malibu. The St Joseph Alumni Association, Dehradun, shared their alumnus’ situation, explaining how despite arranging required documents, Rishabh is not able to leave Ukraine with his dog. The Facebook post was shared on February 26 wherein the young man can be seen adamant to leave the country only with his rescue dog.

Another story that left netizens overwhelmed was shared by Journalist Erin Burnett. The owners of a cat cafe in Lviv decided to stay back in the city, despite the threat, as they feel a responsibility towards the 20 cats that they foster.

UAnimals, an animal rights advocacy group, has been posting requests for aids, as they strive to protect as many animals as possible.

Recently, a couple of media reports mentioned that Poland, Romania and Slovakia are allowing Ukrainians to bring their pets without essential veterinary paperwork. The move has been welcomed by animal rights activists.

As per the latest development, Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia on the Belarus border. The decision came shortly after Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, ordered his defense chiefs to put the country’s nuclear “deterrence forces" on high alert after western powers condemned his decision of attacking Ukraine.

