UK's First Women-only Portable Urinal Gets Rs 2.5 Crore in Funding

Fed up with the long queues at public female urinals, two former students at the University of Bristol have created a portable women’s urinal that, as the duo claims, is six times faster to use than the conventional urinal. The envisioned project created in June 2021, has now received funding of £250,000, or roughly Rs.2.5 crores. Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane are the brains behind PEEQUAL, a portable female urinal, which is created from recycled sea plastics and reduce carbon production by 98 percent as compared to traditional portable toilets. The funding that the business secured comes from big names such as Tom Blomfield, founder of Monzo, a British Designer Company, Sarah Jones, COO, GÜ, and Angel Investors, Chris Stamp and Elaine Groenestein. “I am proud to be an investor in PEEQUAL – it is important that women have access to toilets that are quick, safe, and sustainable," Blomfield told BBC.

The urinals by PEEQUAL are semi-private urinals that are currently deployed at various festivals and events held in Britain. Multiple units are deployed that drastically curbs long queues outside female urinals at big events and programmes. The funding that PEEQUAL received arrived at a time when the business was in a “make or break" phase.

Advertisement

“Our funding was running out…so this was make or break," said Amber. Calling the funding life-changing, she added, “This has come now at a point where we are starting manufacturing, we can now employ other people, which is amazing, and actually start commercialising this business." Considering the funding as a “big moment for equality all over the world," Hazel said that the sum has instilled a huge vote of confidence in PEEQUAL.

The money that PEEQUAL has raised will be used to accumulate volunteers that are willing to help the project gain momentum. According to the creators, PEEQUAL is not just a product but an inducer of a shift in behaviour and change in perception regarding women’s health.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.