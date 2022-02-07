Umpire Anantha Padmanabhan Trolled as 'Rohit Sharma Review' Takes Over 1st ODI

Umpire Anantha Padmanabhan had a tough day at work during the first ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The on-field official did not seem convinced on three separate occasions when Indians appealed but were turned down by an unmoved Padmanabhan. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, however, went upstairs on all three instances upon deliberation with his teammates and emerged successful each time. The first successful review came in the form of Darren Bravo who was trapped in front of the wickets by Washington Sundar in the 12 over while Nicholas Pooran had to walk back in the 20th over when a convinced Yuzvendra Chahal asked the skipper to bring tv umpire into the picture. The third review that also fell in India’s favour was Sharmarh Brooks edging one to Rishabh Pant in the 22nd over bowled by Chahal.

Watching Sharma overturn Padmanabhan’s decisions thrice made the cricket fans on Twitter chuckle as they mocked the umpire with unforgiving memes.

Meanwhile, it was an easy win for the hosts as India managed to reach the target of 177 set by the West Indies with 22 overs and 6 wickets to spare.

