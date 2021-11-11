Umpire Marais Erasmus and Hezbollah are 'Same' for Twitter and We Can't Unsee it

Seasoned South African umpire Marais Erasmus, who has been a familiar face in the cricket circuit and a constant in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in UAE, may have finally found his long-lost twin or that’s what the Internet has just discovered. Because believe it or not, Erasmus, according to a Twitter user, bears an uncanny resemblance to Hezbollah Magomedov, the “little" social media star. For the unversed, Hezbollah Magomedov is an 18-year-old blogger hailing from Makhachkala, Russia, and suffers from a genetic disorder that gives him a childlike appearance with stunted height and a high voice. The Sun reports that he suffers from GHD (Growth Hormone Deficiency), also known as dwarfism. That has, however, not stopped Hezbollah from hanging out with the biggest names in the boxing industry.

Do Erasmus and Hezbollah really look the same?

Oh, well.

Twitterati cannot unsee now.

Hailing from the same place as UFC star and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Hezbollah is often referred to as ‘Mini Khabib’. This is also because of his resemblance to the Russian promoter, which eventually led to a friendship between the two. Hezbollah has been making funny content since 2020 but gained popularity on TikTok when he posted hilarious videos of himself pretending to fight children.

Now, he is regarded as a cult figure in the MMA social media universe along with Abdu Rozik, a 17-year-old singer from Tajikistan. The teenager suffers another disorder, Rickets. On May 15, Hasbulla’s Instagram handles made an announcement regarding a fight between him and Rozik and the excited fans cheered in anticipation while choosing sides in the comments.

