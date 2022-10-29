Home » News » Buzz » 'Un-Be-leaf-able': Artist's Beautiful Artwork With Leaves has Internet's Love

Artists have the power to create the most beautiful of arts using the simplest of things.
When you visit an art gallery, the first thing that comes to your mind is how an artist manages to use simple tools like colours, brushes, and pens to create such an amazing masterpiece. In today’s world where we have all fallen into the trap of the rat race, it is the artists who have given wings to their passions, following their dreams, and keeping their vivid imaginations alive. Artists have the power to create the most beautiful of arts using the simplest of things.

Take for example this viral video that has left the Internet stupefied. Uploaded on Twitter by an account named Art Gallery, the 32-second clip captures an artist creating amazing artwork with leaves. “Beautiful artwork," read the apt caption.

RELATED NEWS

The now-viral video will absolutely hold your attention from the moment you watch the artist cutting out leaves of different colours and shapes. For the first art illustration, the creator decides to make a mermaid picture. For that, he evenly cuts out leaves, forming the hair, dress, and tail of the mermaid. The artist completes his simple yet attractive masterpiece by drawing facial features on the mermaid.

Coming to the second art representation, the master at work, cuts the leaves uniformly and creates another woman on paper, wearing a leafy dress. He beautifies both his works by pasting small cut-outs of the leaves on the black chart paper. The eye-grabbing video concludes with a poll where the artist asks the Twitteratis to choose the best one between his two stunning artworks.

Quite evidently, the video has impressed a lot of netizens and art lovers who wasted no time in giving the artist his deserving praise. While one user unleashed his own creativity and commented, “Un-Be-leaf-able", another gave a thumbs up by writing, “Very creative." “Apki creativity ko salute," lauded a third.

So far, the video has attained over 1.1 million views and received more than 7k likes on the micro-blogging platform. Did the video ignite your artistic interests as well?

