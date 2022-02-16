'Unban Atif Aslam' Trends After His Lata Mangeshkar Tribute Leaves Fans Emotional

Atif Aslam has been Twitter’s darling singer for a long time, and until recently, he had also been one of Bollywood’s most popular singers. His romantic numbers capture the emotions of love and heartbreak and hold an appeal across generations. In 2019, in the aftermath of the Pulwama tragedy wherein 40 Indian soldiers were slain, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in Indian film industry. In a notice shared on Twitter by Asian News International, the association had said that it would ban and take strong action against any organisation that insists on or is found working with Pakistani nationals. Atif recently paid a tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar at a concert that’s being said to have taken place in Dubai by social media users, videos of which went viral on all platforms and fans are once again harping on the note that music has no borders.

In the clips going viral on Twitter, Atif can be heard singing Lata Mangeshkar’s legendary song “Naam gum jaayega“. Soon after, fans were so emotional that they started trending “Unban Atif Aslam" on Twitter, stating that they missed his soulful voice turning Bollywood songs to magic.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 and in her wake, left behind a vast and unparalleled oeuvre. One of the greatest artists of her generation, her demise sent India into two days of national mourning, with the national flag flying at half-mast. died at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. Various images of all of India coming together to mourn her passing emerged on social media. Among them, notably, was a photo of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offering a “dua" for her soul. The superstar, who was spotted in public after a long time, was snapped along with his manager Poonam Damania. SRK not only paid floral tribute to Lata Didi but also said a prayer for her after touching her feet. She was laid to rest with full state honours. Apart from thousands of teary-eyed fans, several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar among others also paid their last respect to the Nightingale of India.

