'Unbelievable': Whale Floating Through Glowing Algae in The Dark Looks Like It's in Space

Nature is the biggest magician. Time and again it has proved itself as the biggest natural wizard. This time, it has proved its magic again in a video that has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a whale floating through what appears like space has left viewers star-struck. To many, the video seemed “unbelievable" and quite “extraordinary." But we present to you the truth behind the clip where it looks like the whale is floating through space.

In reality, the whale is gliding through bioluminescent algae that produce bluish-green light. Before you read further about bioluminescent algae, watch the clip of the whale here:

Advertisement

What appears to be stars are actually bioluminescent algae. Bioluminescence, according to National Geographic, is light generated by a chemical reaction inside a living thing. According to the article, the phenomenon is also known as “cold light," which denotes that less than 20% of the light produces thermal radiation or heat. Tiny saltwater algae called bioluminescent algae emit a bluish-green light. They do so when disturbed, though it is a brief process. However, environmental changes, such as a drop in the salinity of the water, can make bioluminescent algae flash or shine nonstop.

The whale is actually gliding through them giving the appearance that it is floating through space among the stars. The algae stuck to the whale gave it a starry glow-in-the-dark look. The algae glowing around the mammal in the serene waters made it look like actual space.

The video has been making rounds on the internet for a while now. It first went viral on Reddit and then made its way to Twitter and later, Instagram.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here