Uncanny Resemblance Between Vincent Van Gogh's Café Terrace at Night and Eatery in Bangalore Stuns Internet

A viral photo of a cafe in Bangalore is going viral on social media for its uncanny resemblance with one of Vincent Van Gogh’s famous paintings. The photograph in question was clicked by a Reddit user. However, when the photo surfaced online eagle-eyed netizens were quick to identify and draw similarities. The Twitter user who shared the photograph online stated, “A Reddit user clicked a photo of a cafe in Koramangala which resembles the famous painting ‘Café Terrace at Night’ 1888 by Vincent Van Gogh." For those unaware, the painting by the famous Dutch artist is also knowns as The Cafe Terrace on the Place du Forum.

The painting was created in mid-September 1888 and features a lit terrace of a coffee house. It is accented by the darkness of the rue du Palais which leads to a building structure. Beyond this structure is a former church. Towards the right side of the painting, the Dutch artist drew a lighted ship with branches of trees surrounding the place. But it was left incomplete just beside a little shop. ‘Café Terrace at Night’ has the addition of a beautifully incorporated starry night and remains to be one of his many notable works. Now, its accurate resemblance with a cafe in Koramangala has left netizens stumped. Take a look at it here:

While some users couldn’t believe its real, others added a funny anecdote to it. A netizen wrote, “Only diff is the original has stars and the duplicate has hanging internet cables."

Another contradicted, “The resemblance is utterly perfect."

A shocked user asked, “How on earth ????"

Meanwhile, one person highlighted, “The person who clicked this didn’t know anything about this painting."

Notably, the iconic painting is placed at the Kroller-Muller Museum in Otterlo, Netherlands.

