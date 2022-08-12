'Unconditional Love': Viral Image Shows Woman Tying Rakhi to Ailing Leopard in Rajasthan

Rakshabandhan is all about expressing gratitude for the siblings who have always vowed to protect us. It is also the celebration of the ones who stay by us. But is it just for humans? Not in this case. In Rajasthan, a lady shows unfettered love for a leopard by tying a rakhi. Uploaded on Twitter by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the image heartwarming shows a woman in a pink saree, with her head covered, tying a Rakhi to an ailing leopard just before heading to the Forest department.

Nanda emphasised how man and animal have lived together in harmony. “For ages, man & animal in India have lived in harmony with unconditional love to the wild. In Rajasthan, a lady shows this unfettered love to our wild by tying a Rakhi(symbol of love & brotherhood) to an ailing Leopard before handing over to Forest Department," read the caption.

Since uploaded, the image has managed to garner over 500 likes. “That is how it should be.We need to coexist with forests and wild life. God made all types of life and world is noto nly for human beings,(sic)" commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “What a wonderful message."

Not just leopards but desis also tie rakhis to their doggos. Last year, Twitter saw a surge of posts where the doggos, just like the good boys that they are, were seen posing with their paws that are decorated with the amulet. Some of them even chose to smile for the pictures. A Twitter user shared an adorable picture of his golden retriever who can be seen posing with his chew toy and his newly-acquired rakhi.

Another user posted a picture in which the pet pooch can be seen sitting like a very good boy and waiting for the human to do all the rituals so he can tie the rakhi. The user thanked him for always having her back.

