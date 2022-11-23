Suryakumar Yadav Just 'Photobombed' This Photo of Pakistan's Babar Azam. Do You See Him?

Pakistan captain Babar Azam who led the team to the T20 World Cup semi-final this year shared an off-duty photo with his fans and social media followers on Twitter on Wednesday. Donning sunnies and a casual fit, Azam could be seen soaking in the sun in the now-viral snapshot. The Pakistan skip captioned the photo: “Relaxing under the blue sky." It was only a few minutes before a Twitter user from India “spotted" Suryakumar Yadav in Azam’s frame.

Suryakumar Yadav, fondly known as SKY in the cricket circuit, surpassed Pakistan mainstays Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan in the latest ICC T20 batter rankings to grab the top spot after registering back-to-back half-centuries against the Netherlands and South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Advertisement

SKY also bagged the Player of the Series for his terrific batting performances in two T20I games against New Zealand, a series that India won by 1-0. With back-to-back stellar performances that Virat Kohli hilariously called “video game" batting, Suryakumar remains strong on the top spot.

So is Azam under the Blue Sky from India?

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @ikpsgill1 compared Azam’s “blue sky" to the ICC’s T20I batting rankings and the results are on-point.

Cricket fans from India were in awe.

Advertisement

“Really happy with the way things have gone till now, would have loved a full game here but as Siraj said the weather is not in our hands. The pressure is always there and at the same time, I’m enjoying my batting, just going there and expressing myself. Not carrying any baggage out there. The intent and approach will remain the same. We can just go out and express ourselves, would have loved a full game, but that’s fine," said Suryakumar at the post-match show in New Zealand.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here