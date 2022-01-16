UniCC, the Largest Stolen Credit Card Market on Dark Web, Shuts Down

UniCC, the Largest Stolen Credit Card Market on Dark Web, Shuts DownAfter being functional for nine years, the leading darknet marketplace that sold stolen credit cards has announced its retirement after building a capital worth $358 million, or roughly 2,663 crores. UniCC, a dark web market where people used to purchase stolen credit cards, has announced through the forum, in English and Russian, that they will be retiring and the platform will no longer function. According to statistics gained by Elliptic, a blockchain forensics firm, UniCC has received payments across Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and Dash since being active from 2013. The platform used to foster tens of thousands of credit cards at very low prices. As a result, myriad vendors used to compete to gain these credit cards and pay using cryptocurrency.

Declaring their retirement, UniCC hinted that the termination was due to age and health reasons. The announcement on the forum read, “We are not young, and our health does not allow us to work like this any longer," reported BBC. The forum displayed UniCC’s last words. “Our Team Retires."

The credit cards that were listed on the platform were stolen from various banks, payment companies, and online retailers. The plethora of cards used to be bought with great interest by buyers on the dark web as they could be used to purchase high-value items or gift cards. These valuable items were then resold for hard cash. This entire process used to be called “Carding," a term that has become a key part of the cybercriminal playbooks.

Lately, multiple platforms on the dark web have been retiring. Before UniCC, the biggest player in the stolen credit card market was Joker’s Stash, which announced its retirement in February 2021. Joker’s Stash is believed to have amassed a capital of more than $1 billion. White House Market, the largest darknet market of its kind, also announced its shutdown 8 months later in October 2021.

