Union Minister Jaishankar Takes a Tour of Gujarat's 'Arogya Van', 'Ekta Nursery'

Kevadiya in the state of Gujarat was visited by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday where he visited the Aarogya Van and Ekta Nursery during his brief stay. The minister was all praises for the success of the Aarogya Van and Ekta Nursery programs. He also spoke about the charm of travelling in an e-rickshaw. In a tweet, he expressed his joy about visiting the city and opined on how green Kevadiya was. “Good to be back in Kevadiya, greener in every way. Travelling in an e-rickshaw has its own charm," he tweeted during his stay in the city. His tweet was met with a warm response from netizens with people welcoming him to Gujarat. However, some were quick to point out how travelling in an e-rickshaw to curb pollution made no sense when there was a whole fleet of cars escorting him.

A user commented “1 e-rickshaw but 100 vehicles escorting have an active Carbon footprint, great thinking!"

Aarogya Van and Ekta nursery are two of the most celebrated places in Gujarat tourism. Aarogya Van is developed near the Statue of Unity, which is spread over an area of about 17 acres. The green area exhibits a wide range of medicinal plants and health-related landscapes and is aimed at raising awareness about such plants and herbs that play an important role in promoting wellness and healthy lifestyle, with additional emphasis on yoga and meditation.

On the other hand, Ekta Nursery, which was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is an educational cum demonstration center for numerous tourists. It also spreads general awareness about eco-friendly practices and is a source of employment to local people in the vicinity, apart from displaying the ethnic tribal culture of the region.

