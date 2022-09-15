Unique Innovation of a Retractable Staircase Held Against a Wall Wins The Internet

With each passing decade, technological advancement and innovations make our lives a bit easier. Over the years, we have yearned to make objects as compact as possible. We transitioned from huge computers that took up half a room’s space to mini laptops, big phones have turned into compact cell phones. And it is not just limited to gadgets. We have folding furniture, chairs as beds too. However, what most of you would never have come across before are foldable stairs. And we are not talking about ladders here but a proper staircase inside a home.

If you have not seen one, we are about to show you one such unique innovation. Stairs often do take up a lot of space in a home but some brilliant architect has come up with an impressive solution. The solution is a folding staircase that can be retracted against a wall. When not in use, it is held up flat against the wall. A video of the staircase has been shared by the popular Twitter handle Tansu Yegen. Take a look at it.

Advertisement

The caption says, ‘Great design’ and we could not agree more. The ease with which the man pulls and retracts the staircase from against the wall by just unbolting a screw is indeed impressive. The staircase is also clearly sturdy and stable for use as the man climbs up to the top, demonstrating that it is safe as any other normal staircase.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The video received a great response from internet users who all praised the architect. However, it would seem that this is not the only retractable stairs in existence as a Twitter user posted an old video of another similar one shared by business magnate Anand Mahindra.

The video has been shared on September 13 and so far it has been viewed by 1.2 million people while more than 36 thousand people have liked it.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here