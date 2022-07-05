Unique Protest in MP’s Anuppur, Locals Turn Giant Pothole on Road Into Beach

A unique protest has been witnessed in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh where the protestors turned the giant pothole on a road into a beach. This bizarre step was, in fact, a unique way of protesting against the poor road conditions between Anuppur and Bijuri Manendragarh ahead of the panchayat and urban body elections in the state.

They created the appearance of a beach by placing flowers, benches and food stalls along the sides of the potholed road. The protestors even arranged for chairs placed amid a large pothole and were seen enjoying snacks sitting inside the pool of water.

India Today reporter Ravish Pal Singh recently shared a video of this incident on Twitter and the video has gone viral.

In his tweet, Ravish Pal wrote that now you can avail the facilities of a beach even in Madhya Pradesh.

Many users slammed the state administration for the poor condition of the road.

The recent rains have filled the potholed roads with water, making it even more challenging for the locals to commute. The local residents complained repeatedly about the need to fix the road, but to no avail. Hence, they decided to protest in a completely unique way so that the authorities would take notice.

According to reports, the road’s condition has gotten worse because big dumpers carrying coal routinely ply on this road.

