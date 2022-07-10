UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Two Pheras, Says Groom is 'Too Dark'

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah after the bride Neeta Yadav took two ‘pheras’ during the wedding and then abruptly cancelled the ceremony. The reason? The bride claimed that the groom was “too dark." As soon as the wedding ceremony commenced, the couple exchanged garlands, and this was when the problems began.

Neetu abruptly revealed her intention to end the wedding after two ‘pheras.’ She claimed that the groom who had been introduced to her before was not the one she was marrying. She further added that she didn’t like the complexion of his skin. According to a report by IANS, even when her family members pleaded with her to come back, she left the mandap and did not return.

After more than six hours, the groom, along with his family members agreed to leave, without solemnising the marriage. The father of the groom has now filed a police report alleging that thousands of rupees worth of jewellery that was given to the bride as a present has not been returned to them. The groom, Ravi, has claimed that the incident put his life in jeopardy.

In another wedding story, the bride refused to get married after the groom threw a garland. An argument also broke out between the two families after the bride refused to tie the knot. According to reports, the incident took place at Naveen Basti of Bidhuna Kotwali in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. People were also surprised after learning about the bride’s decision not to get married. According to witnesses, the groom threw the garland at the time of varmala and this act upset the bride so much that she refused to marry.

The bride’s refusal to exchange vows created a ruckus at the wedding. While several attempts were made to persuade her, she stood firm with her decision. When the groom’s family learned of the incident, they claimed that they had gone out to eat when the bride refused to get married.

