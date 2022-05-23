UP Bride Refuses to Marry 'Bald' Groom after His Wig Accidentally Comes off at Wedding

A bride in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao refused to marry the groom after wedding rituals had already gotten under way. Recently, a number of bizarre reasons have been reported for which people have abandoned their weddings. This particular incident occurred in Unnao, reports IANS. Half of the wedding rituals had been completed and the main ones were scheduled for early morning. However, the bride decided to put her foot down midway and the reason might point to the relevance of Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2019 movie Bala.

Ayushmann’s film had portrayed the struggles of a bald man who suffered from premature balding and had to hide the fact from his fiancé (played by Yami Gautam). In the Uttar Pradesh incident, something similar occurred. The bride’s reason for refusal was the groom’s baldness. As per a report in Times Now, the groom fainted before going into the mandap and his wig accidentally came off as he fell to the ground. Everyone saw that he was bald, a fact he had hidden from the bride’s family.

Learning of the matter, the bride refused to go ahead with the wedding even though her family tried to convince her. Local police had to get involved but she stood her ground. A panchayat meeting was called to deliberate on the matter, where the bride’s family claimed that Rs 5.66 lakh had been spent by them on wedding arrangements. This money was then paid back to them by the groom’s family.

The groom and the ‘baraatis’ returned to Kanpur with no wedding having been held. “If they would have told us about the groom’s baldness, we could have mentally prepared the bride and she would not have been shocked. You cannot expect a marriage to start on falsehood," the bride’s uncle was quoted as saying.

Pariyar police out-post in charge, Ramjeet Yadav, added that they, too, had tried to convince the bride but she had refused. Thus, a compromise had to be secured between the two parties. Recently, a bride in Rajasthan refused to go ahead with the wedding after the groom’s drunk-dancing delayed the “baraat" by hours. The bride refused to marry him and her family decided to marry her to someone else, reports India Today. The incident was reported from Rajgarh tehsil’s Chelana village on Sunday. The “muhurat" for the wedding was set to be 1.15 am and the baraat started for the bride’s house at 9 pm. During the procession, the groom got drunk with his friends and partied relentlessly to the music played by the DJ.

