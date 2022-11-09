UP Driver Inspired By 'Dhol' Movie Steals Rs 18 Lakh From Employer and Hides it in Drum

India is a country where cinema plays a significant impact on people’s lives, and some have used fictional movies as the impetus for crimes over the years. In a related development, a young man from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh attempted to commit a theft and conceal the stolen cash in a manner he had seen in a 2007 Bollywood film. The Twitter account for UP Tak published a three-minute-long video describing the entire incident and the seizure of the stolen money.

The man, identified as Pawan Kumar Sharma, who worked as a driver in Delhi, fled his home after stealing Rs 18 lakh from his employer, who reported the incident to the Delhi police after learning about it. The Delhi police contacted the UP police to locate the driver, who was found at his home in Pilibhit, UP on Sunday morning. The young man was apprehended by the police and subjected to rigorous questioning regarding the money he had stolen, but he made no mention of it. The local police and the Delhi police decided to raid the entire residence to find the money.

During the raid, the police recovered the 18 lakh rupees hidden inside a Dholak, a two-headed hand drum used in folk music. Some of us may be reminded of the Bollywood film Dhol, whose plot focused on a drum full of cash, by the place where the money was hidden. The suspect, who was brought to Delhi so that the investigation could proceed, admitted to the police that he had gotten the idea to conceal the money in a drum from the same movie.

Earlier this year, two men who were involved in snatching and mugging on expensive racing bikes were apprehended during picket checks in north Delhi, committing a theft that was similarly inspired by Bollywood. The accused admitted after questioning that they were inspired to commit robbery by the Bollywood film Dhoom. The police seized from them a single country-made pistol, two live cartridges, ten mobile phones, and two racing motorcycles that were used in carrying out the crime and fleeing the scene.

