UP Groom Fined Rs 2 Lakh After Dancing, Taking Selfies in Open Audi on Busy Road

To make their weddings memorable, people try new ways so that their ceremonies stand out. The entry of bride and groom is one thing that has seen much creativity over the past few years, from people entering their wedding venues on chariots, and tractors, to rotating platforms and swings. But the latest wedding stunt to go viral is of a Muzaffarnagar man in his swanky Audi car. Wondering what went wrong? Watch the video shared by a passerby named Ankit Kumar. “During my journey from Haridwar to Noida, some people in Muzaffarnagar district were putting others’ lives in danger for their entertainment. Hope the traffic police will take cognizance of the matter," he tweeted, alongside a clip that featured the said groom along with other members of the baarat dancing in moving cars. Some people are even seen hanging out of the windows, taking selfies, and dancing in the clip.

The clip grabbed the attention of UP Police. Later, the police also shared the video via their official Twitter handle stating that a fine of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed on the owners of the nine cars with Delhi registration plates.

While a couple of users lauded the police department, others felt that Rs. 2 lakh fine wasn’t enough, instead, either the accused should have been put behind the bars or their vehicles should be impounded for at least a month. “Great step, such strict action was really required," a user wrote.

“Not only Rs 2 lakh but I think they can pay Rs 20 lakh. Because they are rich," wrote one user.

“Fine is less and irrelevant, impound vehicles for 1 month," another tweeted.

The 2-minute 11 seconds clip, shared by the Twitter handle of the Muzaffarnagar Police, has so far clocked over 3 thousand views.

