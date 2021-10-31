UP Man Gets Wife Married to Her Lover Five Months After Own Wedding

In a real-life replay of the 1999 blockbuster ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, who got married five months ago, helped his wife to reunite with her boyfriend. However, the only deviation from the movie plot was that the woman chose to go with her lover. Pankaj Sharma, who works as an accountant in a private firm in Gurugram, had married Komal in May this year. He told reporters that his wife Komal used to maintain distance from him since their marriage. “She neither consummated the marriage nor even talked to anyone. After being coaxed, she confided that she wanted to marry her lover Pintu," he said.

When Pankaj informed his in-laws, they tried to convince Komal but she remained unrelenting.

The matter then reached the Anti-Domestic Violence Cell and Asha Jyoti Centre where a meeting was arranged between the woman, her husband, her boyfriend, and their relatives.

Seeing that Komal was determined, Pankaj agreed and even planned their marriage. He also arranged a lawyer to solemnise the marriage of his wife to her lover Pintu on Friday evening which was attended by relatives and guests from both sides.

If this incident surprised you, you would be shocked to know that this is not at all an isolated incident in the country. Earlier in April this year, a man in Sultanganj city of Bhagalpur district in Bihar married off his wife of nearly seven years to her lover.

The woman, Sapna Kumari, from the Khagaria district of Bihar was married to Uttam Mandal of Sultanganj in 2014 and the couple was leading a “happy" life until one day Sapna met one of Uttam’s relatives, Raju Kumar, who was younger than her. She fell in love with Raju, who lived in the same locality as the couple, and the two had an affair for some time before Uttam found out about it.

At first, Uttam was shocked and was against it. Even her parents and in-laws tried to convince her in order to save their marriage, but she persisted. According to Times Now, over the years, the couple had two children too, but Sapna’s love for Raju did not fade. Gradually, the relationship between Sapna and Uttam started to sour as the two started quarreling over this issue. Eventually, Uttam agreed to Sapna’s relationship and agreed to marry her off to Raju.

Uttam arranged for a ceremony at a nearby Durga temple and got them married in the presence of his and Sapna’s family members. He also blessed them to have a happy life. However, it was reported that Uttam had tears in his eyes while he watched his wife marry someone else.

