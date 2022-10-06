UP Man Playing Hanuman Dies on Stage While Performing at Ramlila

The death of a man during a Ramlila performance has sent shockwaves. The 50-year-old from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district was playing the role of Lord Hanuman on stage when he suddenly collapsed. The incident took place in the Salempur village of Fatehpur district. According to a report by Daily Pioneer, the officials identified the man as Ram Swaroop. He suffered a cardiac arrest soon after the tail of his costume caught fire during the Ramlila performance. The unfortunate event happened on October 1.

A spectator who was recording the play also captured Swaroop’s unexpected tumble on the ground. In the clip, the man can be seen performing on the stage when his tail is set on fire for a scene in the Ramlila. He moves in a circle at least twice before coming to a halt. Suddenly he drops back to the ground, hitting his headfirst, while bystanders gather for his rescue. The man was immediately rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The deceased’s wife and other family members were present during the Ramlila performance when he suffered the cardiac arrest.

The officials added, “He is survived by his wife and two-year-old daughter, Roopa." The last rites of the man were performed the next day. However, the police claimed that they were intimated about the funeral.

Similar tragic incidents of sudden heart attacks claiming lives have been reported from various parts of the country, of late. In another such case from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district last month, a man playing Hanuman in a skit during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations died after sudden cardiac arrest. The incident took place in the Bansi Gaura area of Mainpuri. The deceased, 35-year-old Ravi Sharma, was performing the role of Hanuman in a pooja pandal when he suffered a cardiac arrest. The local rushed him to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

