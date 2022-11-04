UP Man Turns 3-Storey House Into Organic Farm, Earns Rs 70 Lakh Per Year

An inspiring story of a man from UP who earns a whooping Rs 70 lakh just by growing vegetables has gone viral on the internet. The video also grabbed the former executive director of UNEP, Erik Solheim’s attention who on retweeted the video which captured the man’s journey. The video shows Ramveer Singh of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, growing vegetables in his three-storey house without the use of soil or chemicals. He grows strawberries, cauliflower, ladyfinger, and many other fruits and vegetables. His three-storey house also has over 10,000 plants.

Ramveer also owns a company called Vimpa Organic and Hydroponics, which generates Rs 70 lakh in revenue per year. The video also revealed that he converted his house into a farm using hydroponics. The technique does not require soil and can save up to 90% of water. Ramveer has even assisted others in installing the system. Along with this video, the caption also read, “WOW! This man from UP, India earns 70 lakhs growing vegetables in a three-storey house without soil or chemicals".

The video was shared on November 3 and has received over 1.1 million views as of now. One of the users wrote, “Amazing… So innovative & Inspirational". Expressing their excitement another user wrote, “Oh my god… so proud to see this. This is from my own home town Bareilly and my brothers visited this place just 6 days back". “That’s amazing to see how people are utilizing the space," wrote another. Several users also commented with congratulatory emoticons.

During an interview with The Better India, Ramveer Singh revealed how he began this journey and the reason behind it. It began when Ramveer Singh’s friend’s uncle was diagnosed with cancer in 2009. After conducting extensive research, he discovered that the cancer was caused by a chemical-laden vegetable. He was terrified at first, but he decided to keep his family safe from such dangers.

The former full-time journalist decided to leave his job and devote his time to growing organic vegetables at his ancestral land. He revealed that the farm is 40 kilometres from Bareilly and that he travels there to grow vegetables and increase production on the land.

Passers-by were taken aback by his impressive and unique farm, which was covered in vegetables that hung over the sides.

