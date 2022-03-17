UP Man With 'Bol Dena Pal Saheb Aaye The' on Bike Plate, Tractor Silencer Lands in Jail

When it comes to going onboard with drama or trying to act filmy, no one can beat Indians in it. We are saying this because a weird incident has come forth from Uttar Pradesh, where a bizarre bike number plate, which was meant to be funny, has landed three men in trouble. On Tuesday, Muradganj outpost in-charge Avnish Kumar witnessed three boys on a bike, when he was on vehicle checking duty. While he was stopping the boys for tripling, he noticed another strange thing, and that was the interesting number plate of their bike. Instead of having the registration number, there were words written on the number plate, which read, “Bol dena Pal saheb aaye the (Tell them Pal saheb had come)".

This is not all. Their vehicle was also extraordinary, as it had a louder silencer. They basically replaced the original silencer with that of a tractor. No, the story doesn’t end here, the men were also not wearing helmets, and were eventually taken into custody for violating a handful of traffic rules. The entire incident was narrated by the official Twitter handle of Auraiya Police.

Advertisement

But what caught our attention was the interesting tweet by Auraiya superintendent of police Abhishek Verma, who chose an amusing manner to detail the incident by referring to a Hindi song from the 1994 movie Vijaypath.

“Raah mein chalte mulakaat ho gayi, jisse darrte the wohi baat ho gayi (going down the path I had a chance to meet you, and the thing I feared happened)," Verma wrote quoting a line of the popular song featuring actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the film.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the incident caught everyone’s attention, as UP Police also acknowledged it. The official Twitter account of UP Police took a jibe at the youth, and while referring to the iconic song, ‘Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon’, the police force in a witty wordplay wrote, “Main ‘paal’ do ‘paal’ ka rider hoon; ‘paal’ do ‘paal’ meri kahaani hai (I am a rider just for this moment, my story is also momentary)". And while ending the tweet, they asked netizens which song they want to dedicate to ‘Paal Sahab’.

Ironically, the three arrested men are identified as Ankit Pal, Shivam Pal, and Amar Pal. What are your views about the incident?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.