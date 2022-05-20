UP Police Shares Video of 'Law-abiding' Deer to Raise Awareness on Road Safety

As general public service announcements rarely grab the attention of the target audience, the Uttar Pradesh police used an amusing video to raise awareness about road safety. Shared on Twitter, the video shows a deer following traffic rules and using the zebra crossing to cross the street. “Deer Zindagi. Life is precious, violation of traffic rules can prove to be dear! Follow road safety norms!" the caption read.

In the video, a deer is seen standing beside a busy road. While trying to cross the road, the deer takes a step forward but soon stops seeing the approaching traffic. He waits patiently for the traffic to come to a halt before beginning to cross. Moreover, the deer doesn’t cross from just anywhere on the road but uses the zebra crossing to get to the other side.

While managing to amass more than 30 thousand views on Twitter, the video seemed to have done its job. Several users highlighted that if a mere animal can follow the rules then why do humans resort to jaywalking.

In line with the UP Police appeal, this user urged everyone to follow road safety rules.

Another user lauded the law enforcement agency for coming with an out-of-the-box idea to demonstrate the importance of following road safety rules.

Although watching the deer walk so casually in the concrete jungle might seem strange, it is a common sight in the Nara City of Japan. The popular Nara Park is home to hundreds of sika deer that don’t hesitate to come in close proximity to the humans.

The wild animals are considered sacred in Japan and have become living national treasures. Having been living in the Nara city, deer have become habitual of living among humans and have even adopted some of their customs. These include nodding their heads and using the zebra crossing as we saw in the video shared by UP Police.

