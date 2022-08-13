UP Shopkeeper Offers Free Cakes to Orphans, His Kind Gesture Wins The Internet

Going to restaurants, ordering food, and munching on delicacies are some luxuries that many poverty-stricken people can’t afford. Apart from being mistreated, they also often can’t arrange meals twice a day. However, a confectionary shop owner in Uttar Pradesh has proved his empathy by distributing free cakes to orphans. A photo of his kind gesture has gone viral on the internet.

Chhattisgarh Cadre IAS officer Awanish Sharan recently shared a heartwarming photo of a confectionery shop on Twitter and wrote, “Love and Respect for the Shop Owner."

Advertisement

The picture shows cakes, buns and chocolates kept in a glass display showcase. What caught the attention of the netizens is a piece of paper pasted on the glass showcase. On the paper it was written, “Free. Free. Free. Kids between 0-14 years of age, who do not have a mother or father, can get free cakes."

The photo has won the hearts of thousands of users on Twitter. The viral picture is being widely circulated on social media. According to Sharan, the name of the shop is Kanak Sweets and it is located in Deoria town of Uttar Pradesh.

Netizens have lauded the shop owner’s selfless move of taking the responsibility of feeding the poor orphans. One user called the seller an “inspiration." “Positive people find positive things all around. You are a live example of this. Thanks for being a source of inspiration for us," tweeted the user.

Advertisement

Another user praising the shop owner and wrote, “Small steps of kindness and empathy lead to spreading so much goodness in the world."

This is not the first act of kindness that has been witnessed. Earlier, a woman from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, who is running a stall in the town, distributed free biryani to the poor and needy.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here