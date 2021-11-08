UP Teenager Fights Crocodile With Bare Hands to Save Older Brother

The mere sight of a crocodile can send chills down the spine, but a young boy fought and saved his 17-year-old brother from the clutches of the reptile. Vikaas (17) and his brother Neeraj (16) who work in farmland and after finishing their work, the duo was washing their hands at an irrigation canal, reported Times of India. Vikaas felt a tug on his right leg and within seconds he found himself being dragged towards the canal by a crocodile. The young boy tried his best to fight and resist it, but Vikaas’s strength was no match in front of the reptile. However, Neeraj did not give up. He gathered himself up and quickly grabbed a stone to throw at the mugger. His plan did fall in place as the crocodile got distracted from the hit, added the TOI report. The mugger let go of Vikaas, slipped back into the canal, and swam his way back swiftly. Fortunately, Vikaas’s life got saved but he encountered some injuries. He was admitted in a local community centre, where his condition is said to be stable. The incident took place in the Madthotanda area of Pilibhit, said the TOI report.

Later, Neeraj told the forest officials that the reptile was basking in the sun, near the irrigation canal. The duo failed to notice the mugger, and Vikaas unknowingly ventured too close to it. In a conversation with TOI, SHO Madthotanda Gaurav Vishnoi said, “The victim was not expecting the presence of a crocodile in the canal which is why he was not careful." Previously, a number of attacks have taken place on the locals of the district. In July 2021, two children lost their lives after a reptile attacked them. And in the last one year, 5 people have been injured. In wake of the recent incident, the forest department officials have alerted the locals to stay alert while working near the irrigation canals. Officers have also set up signboards near human residences cautioning people about the crocodile attacks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.