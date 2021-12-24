UP Woman Fires Shots to 'Celebrate' Birthday in Viral Video, Police Take Notice

In what is being seen as a highly dangerous and irresponsible act, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar was seen firing a gun in a video that has now gone viral. The video is being touted as to be from the woman’s birthday as she is seen celebrating it in not a very safe manner. The video has been shot in a dark and very narrow lane and at night. The woman is seen standing in the middle of the lane with one person behind her and another in front of her who is also seen celebrating with her and is not seen clearly.

The alley is dimly lit up with blue lights and the woman stands in the middle of the road and fires a shot from the gun in her hand. There is also music heard in the background. The video also shows a part of the lane then and people are seen walking by after she has fired the shot. The act is being seen as dangerous especially because the alley looks to be very narrow and has houses flanking it on both sides. The bullet could have hit anyone and been fatal or injured someone who might have been in the vicinity of the woman.

The video was shared by a Twitter user who identified the duo and asked police to take note of the dangerous incident.

Replying to it, Muzaffarnagar Police replied they have filed an FIR and necessary action is being taken against them.

Incidents of celebratory firing are nothing new in areas of North India an these are usually seen happening in weddings, birthdays and parties like these. Just two days ago, 2 people were arrested for allegedly firing celebratory gunshots at a wedding function in Kalyanpuri village in Uttar Pradesh. And a couple days earlier, a group of people, including two security guards, recently opened fire in the air during a birthday celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

Time and again incidents of accidental death due to celebratory firing at such occasions have made news. A couple years ago, a man in Uttar Pradesh was also killed after he opposed to a celebratory firing.

