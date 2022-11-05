UP's Lulu Mall Sets Guinness World Record For Organising Largest Lamp Lighting Relay

Hundreds of customers and employees at Lucknow’s Lulu Mall became part of a Guinness World Record on November 1. A group of 350 people were involved in lighting diyas in a relay at the mall. The feat earned them the Guinness World Record for most people lighting oil lamps in a relay. The activity was conducted as part of the mall’s “Lulu Wali Diwali" celebrations. Together, the participants and the administration enabled the lighting of 100 more diyas compared to the previous record. They achieved this feat in just 39 minutes.

The record-breaking moment saw the participation of retail shops, customers, and employees of the mall in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. In videos of the event that Times of India released, people can be seen wearing maroon and yellow shirts and sitting in a huge diya formation in the atrium or the courtyard of the mall. One can also see people lighting the diyas in their hands using the flame from their neighbour’s earthen lamp.

The verification of the record was done using stopwatches by the team organising the event as well as the Guinness World Records adjudicator who was present there. The official granted the mall administration an official certificate to mark the achievement of this record.

On November 1, Jaykumar Gangadhar, Regional Director, Lulu India shopping mall, said, “earlier the world record was to light 250 lamps, but today we lit 350 lamps in 39 minutes."

The Lulu chain of malls is owned by the LuLu group, a highly diversified conglomerate. The group has a presence in strategic locations worldwide. The group is headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Its business ranges from hypermarket operations to shopping mall development, manufacturing and trading of goods, and real estate.

Earlier last month, Uttar Pradesh’s Department of Tourism displayed a dazzling 1,576,955 oil lamps in Ayodhya, breaking its own Guinness World Record for the largest display of diyas in the world.

