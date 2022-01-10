UPSC Mains 2021 Essay Question Paper Shared by IAS Officer Sparks Meme Fest

UPSC Civil Services exam is one of the toughest tests to crack in India. UPSC has started conducting its Mains Exam 2021 from on January 7, 2022 at various centres in India. The Mains exam is going to be conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16 throughout the country. After the first day of Mains exam, IAS Jitin Yadav shared the Essay paper on Twitter to help the future aspirants in the preparation. It has two sections, Section A and Section Bfrom which aspirants had to write two essays of between 1000 and2000 words each, one from each section.

Let’s have a look at the tweet below:

After the tweet, what sparked the discussion were the essay questions. The paper had philosophical statements to be described in form of long form essays. Section A had essay topics like ‘The real is rational and rational is real’ and Section B had questions like ‘What is research, a blind date with knowledge’ and English idiom like ‘Hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.’

While some made fun of the paper saying it looked like a philosophy examination instead of UPSC Mains paper, others tried to cheer up the aspirants by telling them it is the way of to check their thinking and intellect.

Joining the clan, an IFS officer tweeted, “There is a common saying among #UPSC aspirants that after couple of attempts, one will become a philosopher! Guess Essay paper was set by some UPSC veteran for sure," and others joined the hilarious trail.

It soon turned into a meme game and netizens took to Twitter to share jokes about the paper. Let’s have a look at some of the funny memes:

While some took it as a joke, some felt for the aspirants and tried to motivate them by sharing more information.

https://twitter.com/UpscLibrary/status/1479727148411723777

Delhi High Court, earlier, dismissed the petitions asking UPSC to postpone the Mains 2021 exam amid rising COVID cases. UPSC Mains 2021 is being conducted as per schedule now.

